Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.27 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $701.18 million and approximately $52.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00545151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00262633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00079601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,046,746,871 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,232,517 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,046,529,613.55 with 4,434,029,597.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16625612 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $78,326,525.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.