Radicle (RAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.51 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $60.23 million and $5.51 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radicle has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

