International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 161,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,494. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

