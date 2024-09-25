First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

FGBIP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

