Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 300.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FDIF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,063. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIF. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,967,000.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

