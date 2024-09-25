Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 297.3% in September

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Citigroup raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

