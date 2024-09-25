Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,338,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 98,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

