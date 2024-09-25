Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 83,101 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,101 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $230,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.