Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,247.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,562,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 83,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.81 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

