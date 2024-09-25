Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
