Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1,175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.1% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

