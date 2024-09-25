Blankinship & Foster LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $382,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

