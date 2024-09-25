Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,082 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $33,273,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

