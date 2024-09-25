Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after buying an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $770.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $769.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

