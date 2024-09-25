Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $624,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.3 %

APP opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

