Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 98,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $383.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.