Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,440 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

