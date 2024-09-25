Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

