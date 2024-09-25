Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.36.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.85 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

