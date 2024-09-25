Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,477,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,322,000. GE Vernova makes up about 2.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GE Vernova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $257.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

