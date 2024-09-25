Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $389.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.54.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

