Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 381 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.