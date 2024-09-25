Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 381 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.