Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,300 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 8.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.55% of Vistra worth $164,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $115.57.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

