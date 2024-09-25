Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

