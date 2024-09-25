Merewether Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,100 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 846.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

