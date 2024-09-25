Mason Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group makes up about 8.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $538,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,576,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 441.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

