Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $722.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.