Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Alight Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

