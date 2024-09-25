Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 327.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 58.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Express by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $272.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

