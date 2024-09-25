Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 128,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 112,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $1,556,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 201.6% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 117,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 78,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

