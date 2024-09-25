Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM stock opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.66.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,633 shares of company stock valued at $18,100,349. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.