Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.