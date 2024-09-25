Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $578.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $581.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

