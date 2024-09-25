Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 349 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $85,866,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

UPS stock opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

