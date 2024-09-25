Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $825.01 and its 200 day moving average is $922.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $929.00 to $774.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.84.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

