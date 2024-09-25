Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,302,000 after purchasing an additional 554,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

