Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

