Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

