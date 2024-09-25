Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after buying an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,741,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

