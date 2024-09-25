Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $814.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $860.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.22. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

