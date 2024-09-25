Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $526.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

