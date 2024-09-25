Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

STIP opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

