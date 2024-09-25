HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.66 ($0.49), with a volume of 370244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.85 ($0.51).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.23 million, a PE ratio of 628.67 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.17.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.