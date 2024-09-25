Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 33.3%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 54,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

