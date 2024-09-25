North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $312.00

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.14), with a volume of 607580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £400.59 million, a PE ratio of -4,414.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 14.91.

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 83,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($333,090.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

