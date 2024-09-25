Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.13

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.13 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.13 ($0.55), with a volume of 472304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.57).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.70. The stock has a market cap of £50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

