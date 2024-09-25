Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $293.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.88), with a volume of 456093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.90).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.12. The company has a market cap of £427.63 million, a P/E ratio of 538.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,814.78). 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

