TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 20207408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £975,000.00, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
TomCo Energy Company Profile
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
