Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 4.9%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.08. 431,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 890,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.