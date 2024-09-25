Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $63,293.47 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $63,293.47 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,250.61 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.70 or 0.00544605 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00036680 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00079489 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,878 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.